Switzerland qualify for Russia 2018 knockout stage despite ending their last group game in a draw against Costa Rica

- Switzerland are through to the knockout stage of this year's World Cup after finishing second on Group E table with five points

- They wrapped up their group stage campaign with a 2-2 draw against Costa Rica at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium

- Meanwhile, they will face Sweden in their round of 16 encounter and they will hope they can progress to the last four stage

Switzerland wrapped up their last Group E encounter at the ongoing FIFA World Cup with a 2-2 draw against Costa Rica at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.

Both sides kicked off the encounter on an exciting note, though, Costa Rica were already out of the championship.

However, they had their pride to protect as they had already lost their first two games to Brazil and Serbia, but gave their all to ensure they finished with a point at the end of the group stage.

Costa Rica had a chance to score the first goal of the game but Daniel Colindres' superb strike was denied by the cross bars in the 10th minute.

Blerim Dzemaili opened scoring for Switzerland with a thunderous shot from close range in the 31st minute after receiving a fantastic assist from Breel Embolo in Costa Rica's danger zone.

And the Swiss national team maintained their leadership for the rest of the first half of the game despite many attacks thrown at them by their opponents.

Having had sometime to rest, both sides returned to the pitch for the second stanza of the game but it was the Ticos that settled into the game faster as Joel Campbell tried to steal an early second half goal but his shot went way off target.

The Red Crosses' didn't waste anytime as they also tried to double their lead through a long range shot from Ricardo Rodriguez, however, he wasn't able to hit his target in the 49 minute.

Though, Óscar Ramírez's men are out of the tournament but they will never stop trying as they found the back of the net for the first time in this championship through Kendall Waston.

The Vancouver Whitecaps FC defender rose above all other players to nod the ball into the back of the net in the 56th minute to equalise for his side.

Switzerland once again had a chance to restore their leadership in the game through a set piece in the 77th but their plan didn't work out.

They continued their high pressing game to get back ahead Breel Embolo delivered a very good cross, however, Josip Drmic's chance at goal hits the post.

And Costa Rice tried to hurt their European counterpart through a counter but Denis Zakaria relieves his side of the danger as he was tripped in his 18-yard box.

Vladimir Petković's men once again restored their leadership just two minutes before time as Josip Drmic slices the ball into the right side of post after a superb cross from Denis Zakaria.

Immediately after conceding their second goal, Costa Rica fought back to win a penalty but it was disallowed by the Video Assistant Referee.

However, they were not done with their attacks as Joel Campbell wins an incontestable penalty for his side after being tripped at the edge of the box.

Bryan Ruiz stepped up to take the kick but was denied by the wood works, but an own goal from goalkeeper Yann Sommer ensured central American country avoid their third straight defeat of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Switzerland are through to the knockout stage of the competition having finished second on Group E table with five points and they will battle Sweden for a chance to reach the quarterfinals stage this year.

