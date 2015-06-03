Jos killings: Obasanjo gives crucial suggestion on how to solve problem

- Chief Olusegun Obasanjo paid a condolence visit to Plateau state over he recent killings in some communities

- He said the government needed to punish the perpetrators

- According to him, his administration had similar problems

Former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has expressed his condolence over the renewed killing in Jos, saying the government must find the root cause of the problem in order to provide solution.

Vanguard reports that the former president spoke when he visited the state on Wednesday, June 27.

Obasanjo called on the government to deal with the perpetrators so the people will get reprieve.

He noted that similar problem occurred during his administration but said it was not of this magnitude.

He said: “I’m here to express my condolences, what happened is very sad that in this day and age this type of barbaric act is taking place in our country. I have suggested and I will say it again that we should find out the root cause of this problem and deal with it

“There must be remote and immediate cause, if we deal with it, we are not going to be multiplying condolence visits. I believe that any human problem has human solution, I do hope and plead with government at the federal level, those of you in States and even local government level to join hands even at the community level to find the causes and deal with them permanently.

“We offer our condolences to the bereaved families, all we can say is that God knows the best. Even in my time, we had problems but not in this magnitude, we thought we were dealing with them as at that time but the earlier we deal with it, the better. I believe we can find solution, we must find solution."

Governor Simon Lalong who is the governor of Plateau appreciated the former president for his visit.

He said: “Insecurity is not new to me, we thought we could handle it. When we came in, we quickly put up a team including Berom and Fulani. They came out with a roadmap to proffer solutions, we adopted the recommendations and have implemented some and was in the process of implementing the remaining ones. We have done our best, we have learnt our lessons, we will be very firm.”

Meanwhile, the president of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has given insights into what he discussed with President Muhammadu Buhari over the violence in Plateau state.

Saraki and the speaker of the House of Representatives met with Buhari on Wednesday, June 27, at his official residence before the president went to attend the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

While speaking with journalists after they emerged from the meeting, Saraki said they commiserated with the president and then got a briefing from him. “Part of the briefing is that he explained how steps are being taken to forestall re-occurrence and restore sanity because this is a great concern to him and to us also,” Saraki said.

