Paulinho scores as Brazil beat Serbia to qualify for the round of 16 at Russia 2018 World Cup

- Brazil have qualified for the round of 16 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

- They defeated Serbia 2-0 in their final Group E game on Wednesday night, June 27

- Paulinho and Thiago Silva scored the two goals for the South Americans

Five-time world champions Brazil have qualified for the round of 16 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia after beating Serbia 2-0 in their last Group E game on Wednesday night, June 27.

A win for Serbia would have also sent them to the round of 16 stages, but they met a Brazilian side who gave them no chance to soar in the game.

Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho had a superb chance to score the first goal for Brazil in the 12th minute when he was set up by Neymar, but his shot was blocked.

Paulinho celebrates his first goal agianst Serbia (photo: Getty)

The former Liverpool star later provided a superb chance for Paulinho to score the first goal for Brazil in the 36th minute.

Manchester United star Nemanja Matic had a chance to restore parity for Serbia in the 43rd minute, but his shot was parried away for a corner by goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Thiago Silver scored the second and winning goal for Brazil in the 68th minute via a stunning header as he benefited from a superb cross by Neymar.

Brazil won the match 2-0 to finish top of Group E at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia with 7 points.

In the other game in Group E, Switzerland were forced to a 2-2 draw by Costa Rica for them to finished Group E as runners up.

Earlier, NAIJ.com had reported how South American giants Brazil finally got a well-deserved win after Philippe Coutinho and Neymar’s added time goals helped them to beat hard fighting Costa Rica 2-0 in Friday’s Group E fixture at the Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg.

The Brazilians who were yet to record a win at the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia played out a 1-1 draw with Switzerland in their opening game, and were close to record another draw before the former Liverpool man struck the first goal.

