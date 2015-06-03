Paulinho scores as Brazil beat Serbia to qualify for the round of 16 at Russia 2018 World Cup

Latest News

Latest News

World Cup ➨ France To Face Argentina On Saturday @ 3pm (Drop Your Prediction & Grab #10,000)

27/06/2018 15:47:00
Latest News

Lovely Goals! Watch Paulinho & Silva Score As Red Hot Brazil Beat Serbia 2 – 0 (Goals Highlight)

27/06/2018 16:42:00
Latest News

‘I Was Misquoted On Plateau Killings’ – Miyetti Allah Finally Speaks

27/06/2018 17:31:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

'We have a chance to take down Roe v. Wade!' Iowa evangelical kingmaker predicts

0out of 5

Police search for two men involved in Manhattan stabbing attack

0out of 5

Kate McKinnon will never get Instagram and has never used an emoji

0out of 5

The seven little things you're doing every day that are ruining your skin

0out of 5

Leading chef Luke Mangan reveals the secret to the perfect pork crackling EVERY time

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Patrice Motsepe

Patrice Motsepe

0out of 5
Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

0out of 5
Theophilus Danjuma

Theophilus Danjuma

0out of 5
Mike Adenuga

Mike Adenuga

2out of 5
Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
News

Paulinho scores as Brazil beat Serbia to qualify for the round of 16 at Russia 2018 World Cup

by 27/06/2018 16:27:00 0 comments 1 Views

- Brazil have qualified for the round of 16 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

- They defeated Serbia 2-0 in their final Group E game on Wednesday night, June 27

- Paulinho and Thiago Silva scored the two goals for the South Americans

Five-time world champions Brazil have qualified for the round of 16 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia after beating Serbia 2-0 in their last Group E game on Wednesday night, June 27.

A win for Serbia would have also sent them to the round of 16 stages, but they met a Brazilian side who gave them no chance to soar in the game.

Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho had a superb chance to score the first goal for Brazil in the 12th minute when he was set up by Neymar, but his shot was blocked.

Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 to qualify for 2018 World Cup round of 16

Paulinho celebrates his first goal agianst Serbia (photo: Getty)

The former Liverpool star later provided a superb chance for Paulinho to score the first goal for Brazil in the 36th minute.

Manchester United star Nemanja Matic had a chance to restore parity for Serbia in the 43rd minute, but his shot was parried away for a corner by goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Thiago Silver scored the second and winning goal for Brazil in the 68th minute via a stunning header as he benefited from a superb cross by Neymar.

Brazil won the match 2-0 to finish top of Group E at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia with 7 points.

In the other game in Group E, Switzerland were forced to a 2-2 draw by Costa Rica for them to finished Group E as runners up.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone

Earlier, NAIJ.com had reported how South American giants Brazil finally got a well-deserved win after Philippe Coutinho and Neymar’s added time goals helped them to beat hard fighting Costa Rica 2-0 in Friday’s Group E fixture at the Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg.

The Brazilians who were yet to record a win at the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia played out a 1-1 draw with Switzerland in their opening game, and were close to record another draw before the former Liverpool man struck the first goal.

Nigeria VS Argentina. World Cup Showdown | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More