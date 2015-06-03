Tekno reminds Ubi Franklin of his plans to make him rich, appreciates him for signing him 5-years ago

- Popular Nigerian musician Tekno recently reminded his record producer Ubi Franklin of his promise five years ago

- The singer via his Instagram post reminded Ubi that he promised to make him so much money if signed to his label

- He thanked God on his journey so far, reminiscing on how he started

Nigerian musician Tekno recently took to his Instagram page to remind his record Producer Ubi Franklin how he promised to make him richer if he was signed to his record label.

According to the Pana crooner, choosing the label wasn't a bad idea as he is flourishing and have made sure his promise are being fulfilled. As he has not just only made his boss richer, they have also formed various affiliations with international record labels.

He wrote; “Like play like play! MMM wasn’t a bad move after all! @ubifranklintriplemg remember when I told you to sign me and I will make you so much money, “God is the greatest.”

Ubi Franklin acknowledged his post and replied. “He always told me we will make money. “Baba sign me”. Today it’s almost 5 years of God’s grace and glory. Hits after hits, adding. Thank you for trusting me.”

Music artiste Kcee also took to his comment section to applaud him for his kind note to his boss, wishing him more success.

NAIJ.com had earlier reported that former Big Brother 2017 housemate Tboss was recently under attack on her Instagram page. The ex-BBNaija beauty was slammed by a fan for hanging out with Ubi Franklin.

Music producer Ubi recently concluded his divorce process with his estranged wife, actress Lilian Esoro. The CEO of Made Men Music Group was spotted with Tboss hanging out at night.

A fan who would have none of it lashed out at her, asking if she doesn’t think of her reputation before being with Ubi who got divorced barely a week ago and also a father of two children from two different women.

