World Cup ➨ France To Face Argentina On Saturday @ 3pm (Drop Your Prediction & Grab #10,000)

27/06/2018 15:47:00
Lovely Goals! Watch Paulinho & Silva Score As Red Hot Brazil Beat Serbia 2 – 0 (Goals Highlight)

27/06/2018 16:42:00
‘I Was Misquoted On Plateau Killings’ – Miyetti Allah Finally Speaks

27/06/2018 17:31:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

'We have a chance to take down Roe v. Wade!' Iowa evangelical kingmaker predicts

Police search for two men involved in Manhattan stabbing attack

Kate McKinnon will never get Instagram and has never used an emoji

The seven little things you're doing every day that are ruining your skin

Leading chef Luke Mangan reveals the secret to the perfect pork crackling EVERY time

Patrice Motsepe

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Theophilus Danjuma

Mike Adenuga

Jim Ovia

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Chris Okotie

Bishop David Oyedepo

Mensah Otabil

Tekno reminds Ubi Franklin of his plans to make him rich, appreciates him for signing him 5-years ago

- Popular Nigerian musician Tekno recently reminded his record producer Ubi Franklin of his promise five years ago

- The singer via his Instagram post reminded Ubi that he promised to make him so much money if signed to his label

- He thanked God on his journey so far, reminiscing on how he started

Nigerian musician Tekno recently took to his Instagram page to remind his record Producer Ubi Franklin how he promised to make him richer if he was signed to his record label.

According to the Pana crooner, choosing the label wasn't a bad idea as he is flourishing and have made sure his promise are being fulfilled. As he has not just only made his boss richer, they have also formed various affiliations with international record labels.

He wrote; “Like play like play! MMM wasn’t a bad move after all! @ubifranklintriplemg remember when I told you to sign me and I will make you so much money, “God is the greatest.”

Ubi Franklin acknowledged his post and replied. “He always told me we will make money. “Baba sign me”. Today it’s almost 5 years of God’s grace and glory. Hits after hits, adding. Thank you for trusting me.”

Music artiste Kcee also took to his comment section to applaud him for his kind note to his boss, wishing him more success.

NAIJ.com had earlier reported that former Big Brother 2017 housemate Tboss was recently under attack on her Instagram page. The ex-BBNaija beauty was slammed by a fan for hanging out with Ubi Franklin.

Music producer Ubi recently concluded his divorce process with his estranged wife, actress Lilian Esoro. The CEO of Made Men Music Group was spotted with Tboss hanging out at night.

A fan who would have none of it lashed out at her, asking if she doesn’t think of her reputation before being with Ubi who got divorced barely a week ago and also a father of two children from two different women.

Source: Naija.ng

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

