Accolades as Aisha Buhari bags prestigious ‘Woman of Valour’ award in USA

Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, has been presented with the “Woman of Valour” award, by the Nigerian Women Association of Georgia (NWAG).

The award was presented during the association’s 18th Annual Awards Banquet which held in Atlanta, USA, Daily Independent reports.

NAIJ.com gathers that NWAG presented the award to the wife of the president in recognition of her worthy causes in supporting Nigerian women, girls and children.

The president of the association, Dr Stella Etta, said Mrs Buhari “has used her position as the First Lady to bring global attention to, and campaign for laws that protect women, girls and children."

She continued: “This is especially on issues of forced marriages, sexual abuse of children and human trafficking.

“She takes time out to visit the poor and the oppressed such as meeting with mothers of the kidnapped Chibok schoolgirls and the six-month-old victim of the violation, Khadijah Bashir, in Kano state."

NWAG also pointed out that Mrs Buhari advocates for equal rights, respect and access to education for women and girls; and that she speaks out against child marriages.

Etta added: “These noble and humanitarian causes won her local and international acclaims, as well as from housewives who have been shut out of opportunities because of lack of access to education.

“She ensured that women’s issues were represented in her husband’s election platform, promising that his administration would give top priority to women’s health and education and equal opportunities to contribute towards nation building."

Mrs Buhari, who gave her acceptance speech in a recorded video message to the event, said the award would spur her to do more for the less-privileged.

She said: “The award, will spur me to do more. I, therefore, call on others to work harder on the negative health and the economic outlaws of women. Thank you all for projecting the good image of Nigeria in various areas of endeavour. I dedicate this award to the women and children of Nigeria."

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that some Nigerians were not at all happy with Mrs Aisha Buhari, over her choice of outfit on her arrival to the United States of America.

A fraction of her followers on Facebook expressed their anger that she chose to dress in an un-Islamic manner as she visited the world’s most powerful country for the first time since becoming the First Lady of Nigeria.

