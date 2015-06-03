Whoever I'm gonna marry will be proud of me - OAP Toke Makinwa declares

- Media personality Toke Makinwa recently listed qualities her future husband will enjoy from her

- She added that her children will call her blessed for having such qualities

Popular media personality Toke Makinwa recently took to her Twitter page to list the qualities she has that her future husband will find appealing.

According to the beautiful OAP, she is a strong woman, who isn't afraid to dare. She adored herself in her tweet, calling herself a queen.

She also added that her children will also call her blessed for the same qualities. She wrote; "Whoever I marry, you gon be so proud of this baby girl, you’ll bless God daily for the warrior he’s blessed you with.

A corner stone, her spirit is undefeated, her soul is gold. From that orphan girl to Queen

My kids will call me blessed"

NAIJ.com had reported earlier that the OAP's flaunted alleged boyfriend Seyi Kuye recently got married to his pregnant girlfriend.

Toke was said to have shown off Kuye on the internet some months back as her boyfriend but the guy recently took another lady to the altar in a quiet way.

On Saturday, May 19, Seyi got hooked to his pregnant girlfriend Oluwayimika Angel Adelaja.

