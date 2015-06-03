Igbos will vote for Buhari in 2019 because he has done so much for them - APC chieftain boasts

- Senator Abubakar Sodangi, an APC chieftain, has stated that the southeast will vote for Buhari in 2019

- He expressed confidence that the region will choose Buhari because the president has done so much for it since he assumed office

- Sodangi also advised the region to join the ruling APC party, which he referred to as the ‘winning team’

An All Progressive Party (APC) chieftain, Senator Abubakar Sodangi, has expressed confidence that the southeast region will vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

Sodangi made the assertion in a chat with Daily Independent.

NAIJ.com gathers that the three-term senator who represented Nassarawa West from 1999 to 2011, while acknowledging that the southeast did not vote for Buhari in 2015, stated that it would be different in 2019 because the president has done a lot for the region since assuming office.

He said: “I believe the southeast will go with Buhari in 2019 because there have been lots of changes since 2015.

“Buhari has come to demonstrate that he is not the leader of the APC or only those who elected him; he is the president of the whole country, even in the southeast”.

“What matters to him is delivery of dividends of democracy and creating peace and tranquility. That is what he is advocating in all the lands, especially in the south-east.”

Sodangi further advised the southeast to join the ruling APC party, stating: “I want to believe that the southeast will join other regions that will go with President Buhari. It is always good to join the winning team than to be a loser and to be in the opposition.”

In a similar development, NAIJ.com previously reported that a political stalwart, Kenneth Nnabuife, said that Igbos would gain a lot from supporting President Muhammadu Buhari to get a second term.

He argued that it makes sense for Igbo people to support Buhari, to brighten their chances of clinching the presidency in the near future.

The APC chieftain, who is aspiring to represent the Ihiala Federal Constituency in the 2019 general elections, said that Igbos should embrace win-win strategies to be at the mainstream of Nigerian politics.

