John Obi Mikel explains what the referee told him after Marcos Rojo's hand ball in the penalty box

- John Obi Mikel believes the Super Eagles should have been given another penalty against Argentina

- The ex Chelsea star claimed the referee told him that he didn't know why he did not give Nigeria a penalty after Marcos Rojo appeared to have handled the ball in the box

- Argentina won the match 2-1 to reach the last 16 where they will face France

Captain of the Super Eagles of Nigeria John Obi Mikel has claimed that the centre referee who handled the game between Nigeria and Argentina Cuneyt Cakir should have given his side another penalty.

Nigeria crashed out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup after losing their final Group D game against Argentina 2-1 in which a draw would have have helped them reach the last 16.

But when the scoreline was 1-1, the ball appeared to hit Marcos Rojo's hand in the penalty box in which the referee waved play on despite serious protest from the Nigerian players.

John Obi Mikel has revealed what the referee told him for his decision not to have given the Super Eagles a penalty.

“If you look at the Portugal game yesterday, this wasn't close to that. This was worse. We have seen it again in the dressing room. It was a clear handball.

“The referee looked at the VAR. He said it hit the hand. I asked why he didn't give the penalty, but he said he didn't know,'' Mikel explained according to givemesport.

Earlier, NAIJ.com had reported how Argentina left it late to book their place in the round of 16 in Russia 2018 after a 2-1 victory against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Goals from Messi and Rojo secured qualification for Argentina as Chelsea winger Victor Moses also scored his first goal in the World Cup for Nigeria.

