Victoria Falls re-opens White water rafting season

VICTORIA FALLS has reopened the White Water Rafting season, following its suspension early this year due to high water flows in the Zambezi River.

The adrenaline-pumping adventure closes every year during the rainy season until water levels subside in winter.

Company spokesperson Clement Mukwasi confirmed the reopening and said they were excited that the water levels had dropped at a time tourists' arrivals had reached the peak.

"It is the pioneering product for Victoria Falls and one of our leading anchor activities that is enjoyed by the tourists of all kinds from across the world," Mukwasi said.

"With the absence of rafting during the high water period, it disadvantages the industry in that those who want packages that include high adrenaline activities will actually cancel their coming and it costs us a lot."

White water Rafting comes in different packages of either half-a-day, a day or over a period of five days.

"Quite a lot of international tourists enjoy doing it over days because there is exploration education into it. We are expecting a very busy season starting from July going beyond, as it is coincides with seasons of the Eastern market, the Japanese and Chinese who travel a lot. We expect to increase our capacity so that we are able to handle the numbers that are going to grace the destination," he said.

Mukwasi also revealed that their anchor markets included Australia and Europe, Americans and Asia.

Apart from rafting, helicopter flights and bungee jumping are among the activities that are also partly affected by rains.