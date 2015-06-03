More troubles for PDP senator as Federal Government files new charges against him for alleged fraud

- The Federal Government has filed fresh criminal charges against Senator Bassey Akpan

- The charges were filed over the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator's failure to declare his assets

- The government filed a two-count charge of criminal breach of trust, diversion of public funds, conspiracy and abuse of office against the senator

It is not yet over for the embattled senator representing Akwa Ibom north-east senatorial district, Senator Bassey Albert Akpan as the Federal Government filed new criminal charges against him at the Federal High Court, Abuja over his failure to declare his assets.

The FG (complainant) in charge no:FHC/ABJ/CR/88/2018 slammed a two-count charge of “criminal breach of trust, diversion of public funds, conspiracy and abuse of office contrary to section 3(3)(1)(a) of the Recovery of public property (Special privision) Act 2004.”

In its particulars of offence to count one, the Federal Government alleged that the accused person committed the offence of false assets declaration under Section 15 of Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act Cap C15 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

READ ALSO: Court orders forfeiture of Diezani’s N325m Lekki property

The offence is also said to be contained in paragraph 11(1) & (2) of Part I, Fifth Schedule of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and punishable under Section 23(2) of the Code of Conduct Bureau/Tribunal Act and as incorporated under paragraph 18 of Part 1, Fifth Schedule of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

The charge sheet dated June 12 2018 was signed by Dr. Celsus Ukpong, Chief Superintendent, Special Presidential Investigation Panel (SPIP) on behalf of the Attorney-General of the Federation and backed by the proof of evidence and statement of Senator Akpan.

Akpan in his statement attached to the charged sheet stated that he could not remember how much he bought his property on plot no: 387 Diplomatic zone, Katampe Extension Abuja and who he bought the property from.

The suspect in his statement also denied ownership of houses no: 5 chu Okongwu Link and no: 11 Bola Ajibola crescent all in diplomatic zone Katampe Extension Abuja but findings in the preliminary investigations so far fingered him as the owner of the properties.

The FG in its findings expressed doubt that the property on no: 18 Jibril Aminu is commensurate to the earning of a state public servant or a federal legislator.

The two count charges read: “That you, Senator Albert Basset Akpan "M" on or about 12th day of April, 2018 being public offices with the National Assembly within the jurisdiction of this honourable court committed an offence to wit: refusal to declare your assets without reasonable excuse and upon notice to declare your assets before the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, Abuja contrary to and punishable under S. 3(3)(1)(a) of the Recovery of Public Property (Special Provision) Act 2004.

“That you Senator Albert Basset Akpan "M" on or about 12th day of April, 2018 being public offices with the National Assembly within the jurisdiction of this honourable court committed an offence to wit: neglect to declare your assets without reasonable excuse and upon notice to declare your assets before the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, Abuja contrary to and punishable under S. 3(3)(1)(a) of the Recovery of Public Property (Special Provision) Act 2004.”

NAIJ.com gathered that the matter is yet to be assigned to a judge.

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Similarly, a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Thursday, May 17, ordered a temporary forfeiture of some properties worth N1.8 billion allegedly belonging to Tuoyo Omatsuli, the executive director, projects, Niger Delta Development Commission to the federal government.

The presiding judge, Justice Chuka Obiozor gave the order following an ex-parte application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC stage a walk against corruption - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng