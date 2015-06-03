Latest News

News

N65,000 minimum wage: Governors meet in Abuja

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Wednesday night met in Abuja to discuss issues of minimum wage, insecurity and other matters of interests for the development of the country.

While the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is proposing a minimum wage of N65,000 for workers, the governors have been insisting on the staggering of the implementation of the new wage, if approved.

Also on the meeting agenda was discussion on the issue of insecurity, especially the killings in Jos.

The governors were also expected to met with the Postmaster-General of the Nigerian Postal Service and the Attorneys General from 36 states of the federation on the contentious issue of Stamp duty.

Part of the agenda was to discuss the face up between the executive and legislative arms of government.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) expected to make representation on the actual oil revenue generation and remittance from the corporation, did not come.

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) was also expected to make presentation to the governors.

Meanwhile, the president of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has given insights into what he discussed with President Muhammadu Buhari over the violence in Plateau state.

Saraki and the speaker of the House of Representatives met with Buhari on Wednesday, June 27, at his official residence before the president went to attend the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

While speaking with journalists after they emerged from the meeting, Saraki said they commiserated with the president and then got a briefing from him. “Part of the briefing is that he explained how steps are being taken to forestall re-occurrence and restore sanity because this is a great concern to him and to us also,” Saraki said.

Source: Naija.ng

