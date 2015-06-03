Plateau killings: PDP declares 7-day mourning, flies party flag at half-mast

- The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared a seven-day mourning for victims of Plateau killing

- The party also others that its flags in all officers be flown at half-mast

- The PDP also urged the people of Plateau to drag President Muhammadu Buhari to the ICC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday, June 27, declared a seven-day mourning for for victims of the killings which took place in Plateau and other states across Nigeria.

The national working committee of the party also directed that all flags in its offices and formation at all levels be flown at half-mast during the seven-day mourning period.

A statement by the the party's spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan on Tuesday, June 27, urged the people in the affected states to refrain from reprisal attacks.

Ologbondiyan also urged the people to exercise their rights as global citizens, work with other public-spirited Nigerians and groups and take President Muhammadu Buhari and the federal government to the International Court of Justice at the Hague for acting helpless in the face of continuous mass killings in our country.

“The PDP firmly holds that the life of every Nigerian is sacred. All Nigerians must be protected whether they are Birom, Basange, Ebira, Tiv, Idoma, Hausa, Igbo, Fulani, Gbagyi, Yoruba or from any other tribe whatsoever.

“The fundamental duty of government all over the world is the protection of lives and we can no longer afford to continue to fold our hands while compatriots are daily hacked down by marauders," Ologbondiyan said.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, has addressed the continues killing in Nigeria especially the recent one in Plateau state.

Soyinka in a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari said the president and the federal government have failed to properly communicate with the marauding herdsmen.

Soyinka claimed for every cow killed, it seems there is a plan to take a human life and called on the government to take charge of the situation.

He said it was the right of every community to be able to defend themselves especially when their lives and properties were threatened.

