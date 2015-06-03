Second Niger Bridge to be completed in 2 years - Federal Government

- The Second Niger Bridge will be completed by year 2020, according to the federal government

- This assurance was given by the minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed in Asaba, Delta state

- He said funding the project would not be a challenge as the presidential intervention on infrastructural funding was still in place

The Second Niger Bridge will be completed by year 2020, the minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has promised Nigerians on behalf of the federal government.

He gave the assurance on Wednesday, June 27, in Asaba during an inspection tour of the Onitsha-Asaba section of the bridge.

The minister said funding would not be a challenge as the presidential intervention on infrastructural funding, aimed at ensuring completing critical projects was still in place.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He said the contract for the 1.59km bridge was awarded in 2014 by the previous administration but execution started in 2017 by the present government.

Also speaking, the federal commissioner of works, Anambra state, Innocent Anumona said the project comprised four sections namely the Asaba road, the toll plaza, the bridge and the Onitsha road section.

“This contract has been awarded and it is being carried out in phases, 1-4. Phase 1-3 has been completed, and we are on the 4th phase,” he added.

He said Messrs Julius Berger commenced the early bridge works on the 4th phase having completed phases 1-3.

The project which has a contract sum of N4,446,010,410.16 was commenced in November 2017 and an advance payment of N2,166,901,516.52 was paid.

The fourth phase with a contract period of 9 months is expected to be completed by July 2018 as it was already 70% completed.

READ ALSO: FG’s Niger Delta New Vision will create a future of success, prosperity for region - Iyamu

Similarly, the minister of works, power and housing, Babatunde Fashola, recently assured Nigerians that the federal government has put in place workable funding mechanism to ensure completion of the Second Niger Bridge.

Fashola gave the assurance on Saturday, May 19, when he visited the site of the project at Oko near Asaba in Delta state, adding that the modified tax credit policy, the Sukuk Intervention Fund and the presidential infrastructural fund, among others, were aimed at funding infrastructure projects around the country.

A ride on the Abuja-Kaduna railway on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng