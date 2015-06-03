“There are now five clubs in Madagascar that for the past three or four years have been giving a salary to their players so that these players can be professionals‚" Harivola said

"They only work in football‚ they don’t have jobs outside of the game‚ so it is our responsibility to give them salary.”

The next argument is whether five professional clubs makes for a professional league in the eyes of FIFA.

TimesLIVE understands that Chiefs are likely to stick to their guns and if Dax does not report for duty at the start of his contract with them‚ July 1‚ they will take the matter to FIFA.

When players are transferred between countries‚ an International Transfer Certificate is required.

It would be at this point that Fosa Juniors and Chiefs would have to show the contracts they have with the player‚ and if he has signed one at each club‚ this would be in contravention of FIFA regulations and could lead to a ban.