Just in: Oyo state government shuts Bodija market as police, butchers clash

Just in: Oyo state government shuts Bodija market as police, butchers clashby Ezinna Bosah 28/06/2018 08:23:00 0 comments 1 Views
The Oyo state government on Thursday, June 28, shut down market, Ibadan, as police and butchers clash.
A tweet from verified twitter handle of the Oyo state government, @oyostategovt, said this is an aftermath of the sporadic shooting which occurred earlier in the market.
Adekunle Oladeji, the Aare Laatosa LCDA chairman, said the closure is to prevent the loss of lives and property of the citizens.
Source: Naija.ng
Click Here to Comment on this Article