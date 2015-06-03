Germany players and fans in tears after 'biggest disgrace' in their history (photos)

- Germany were surprising bundled-out of the ongoing Fifa World Cup by South Korea to leave nation in total disarray

- The Europeans were beaten 2-0 by South Korea during the all-important last Group F match

- But Germany have never been knocked-out in the first round for 50 years ago since 1938.

Inconsolable German players and supporters were in all in tears after the defending champions were bundled out of the Mundial courtesy of a stoppage-time Video Assistant Referee (VAR) decision.

The Europeans were beaten 2-0 by South Korea during the all-important last Group F match to ensure that Germany were knocked-out in the first round for the first time in 50 years ago since 1938.

Germany players react after their shocking World Cup exit on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Die Mannscaft’s exit in the tournament was completed after the VAR system was employed to reject US ref Mark Geiger’s initial call to rule out Kim Young-gwon’s 92nd-minute strike.

The match arbiter previously called for an offside against Korea, but after a review, it was disclosed that the ball was actually played in by a German, thus allowing the goal to stand.

Germany supporters in tears after shocking World Cup exit on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Getty Images

However, more heartbreak was to follow moments later after Die Mannscaft’s shot-stopper Manuel Neuer turned forward in a bid to apply more pressure on the Taeguk Warriors’, lost the ball in the opposition half and left his area unprotected.

As soon as the Koreans turned the heat, courtesy of a long pass, Tottenham forward, Son Heung-min had little to do as he tapped the ball into an open net for Taeguk Warriors’ second goal.

Germany supporters react after shocking World Cup exit on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Getty Images

According to the UK Sun report, citing sources in Germany’s newspaper, Bild, claimed that the 0-2 defeat by Korea remains the 'biggest disgrace' the European nation have suffered in recent time..

The Mannscaft according to bookmakers’ were expected to beat South Korea and progress from Group F.

Sadly, the turn of events have left both players as well as fans in total tears amid anguish.

A female Germany supporter reacts after shocking World Cup exit on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Getty Images

With Sweden’s Yellow-Blue hitting Mexico 3-0 in the group's other fixture; Joachim Low-tutored side needed only a goal to reach the knockout.

Most followers of the game were looking forward to see the German Machine do what they usually do, but that was not to be as the Taeguk Warriors’ had other plans.

Kim Young-gwon's 92nd-minute goal, courtesy of a VAR review, left the defending champions on the brink of defeat.

Germany players in tears after shocking World Cup exit on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Getty Images

However, Manuel Neuer’s mistake in the oppositions’ half was the final straw that broke the camel’s back after Son Heung-min raced clear of Germans’ to tap into an empty net for the precious win.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously had reported that Germany’s midfielder, Mesut Ozil was attacked by violent Die Mannscaft supporters’ moments, after the defending World Cup champions crashed out.

Asian representatives’’ South Korea's Taegeuk Warriors smashed Die Mannscaft 2-0 while Sweden's Blue-Yellow battered Mexico 3-0 as both grabbed the two top spot in Group F.

After the referee’s final whistle at the Karzan Arena, a German supporter was checked by the security details as he poured out his anger at the Gunners’ playmaker.

