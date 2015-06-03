Check out the available Swift data plans in Nigeria

Swift Internet plans and prices in Nigeria – Swift Networks is a company that provides the highly popular 4G Internet in Nigeria. Get details below.

Image source: cloudfront.net

Swift 4g Internet plans

The advantage of the plans they offer is in the fact that the quality is amazing, the speed is very high, and the prices are reasonable. This is probably an offer, which you would hate to miss.

Image source: cloudfront.net

READ ALSO: How to cancel MTN subscription

There are three main benefits that you can have if you become a Swift customer.

If you have run out of data before your data plan expires, you can borrow some from the provider. You can pay for the borrowed data when you are ready to pay for the next subscription and they will charge you with no interest rates Your unused data will roll-over to the next subscription you do. In case you are not satisfied with the quality of the rendered services, the provider guarantees money back within one month (30 days)

All this seems to be attractive enough to at least review the Swift data plans, their details and prices. Of course, it’s up to you to make a final choice.

Swift data plans in Nigeria and their details

Image source: expandgh.com

There are three main groups of Swift data plans that are available at reasonable prices.

Individual plans provided by Swift Networks

Swift Budget is available at N500 and is valid for 7 days. You'll receive 750Mb.

Swift Budget Promo 1Gb data is available at N500 and is valid for 7 days.

Swift Value 1,5Gb data is available at N1,000 and is valid for 7 days.

Swift Value Promo is available at N1,000 for 2Gb and is valid for 7 days.

Swift Budget Plus is available at N2,000 for 2Gb and is valid for 30 days.

Swift Value Plus IGb is available for N2,000 and is valid for whole 7 days. This plan has a special additional benefit of free access to the Internet on weekends and holidays between 10pm and 6am

Image source: katrinagarnes.com

Swift Merit Promo is available at N3,000 and is valid for 30 days. You receive 3Gb. This plan also has an additional benefit of free access to the Internet every day between 10pm and 7am

Swift Economy is available at N4,000 and is valid for 30 days. You receive 3Gb of data.

Swift Essential Mini is available N5,000 for 7gb and is valid for 30 days.

Swift Essential Promo is available at the price of N5,000 for 10Gb and is valid for 30 days.

Swift Night is available at N3,500 for 7Gb and is valid for 30 days.

Residential Internet plans provided by Swift Networks

Image source: picdn.net

Swift Essential is available at the cost of N7,000 and is valid for 1 month (30 days). You will receive 14Gb of data accessible 24x7 for the unlimited number of computers and devices within the network

Swift Family is available at the cost of N6,000 and is valid for 1 month (30 days). You will receive 20Gb of data accessible between 6pm and 8am Monday through Friday and around the clock on weekends and holidays for the unlimited number of computers and devices within the network

Swift Club is available at the cost of N10,000 and is valid for 1 month (30 days). You will receive 20Gb of data accessible 24x7 for the unlimited number of computers and devices within the network

Swift Family Plus is available at the cost of N8,000 and is valid for 1 month (30 days). You will receive 34Gb of data accessible between 5pm and 9am Monday through Friday and around the clock on weekends and holidays for the unlimited number of computers and devices within the network

Business Internet plans provided by Swift Network

Image source: picdn.net

Swift Business is available at the cost of N12,000 and is valid for 1 month (30 days). You will receive 24Gb of data accessible between 7am and 7pm every day for the unlimited number of computers and devices within the network

Swift Premium is available at N15,000 and is valid for 1 month (30 days). You will receive 30Gb of data accessible 24x7 for the unlimited number of computers and devices within the network

Swift Elite N20,000 and is valid for 1 month (30 days). You will receive 46Gb of data accessible 24x7 for office users and between 5pm and 10am Monday through Friday for home users (around the clock on weekends and holidays) for the unlimited number of computers and devices within the network

Swift Elite Plus is available at N25,000 and is valid for 1 month (30 days). You will receive 60Gb of data accessible 24x7 from both office and home for the unlimited number of computers and devices within the network

Bundle Swift Network plans

Image source: proxy53.hellorf.com

Swift Economy Bundle cost N24,000 and is valid for 1 month (30 days). You will receive 3Gb of data accessible 24x7 from both office and home for the unlimited number of computers and devices within the network

Swift Essential Bundle is available for N25,500 and is valid for 1 month (30 days). You will receive 14Gb of data accessible 24x7 from both office and home for the unlimited number of computers and devices within the network

Swift Club Bundle is available for N26,500 and is valid for 1 month (30 days). You will receive 20Gb of data accessible 24x7 from both office and home for the unlimited number of computers and devices within the network

Swift Premium Bundle for N28,000 and is valid for 1 month (30 days). You will receive 30Gb of data accessible 24x7 from both office and home for the unlimited number of computers and devices within the network.

Swift data plans subscription in Nigeria

There are several available ways to become a Swift Networks subscriber. Once you have made up your mind and know the plan you want. You can subscribe online through the official Swift website, or the Quickteller website, or the Pay Arena website, or offline with any available ATM Machine in your area.

READ ALSO: What are Spectranet coverage areas and available data plans

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng