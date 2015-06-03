CAN calls on Buhari to replace all security chiefs, IGP over Plateau killings

- The Christian Association of Nigeria has spoken about the recent killings in Plateau state

- CAN called on President Buhari to replace all the security chiefs and the IGP over the killings in some parts of the country

- The association also raised the alarm over alleged plans by armed men to attack Southern Kaduna and some other regions

The Christian Association of Nigeria on Wednesday, June 27, raised the alarm over alleged plans by armed men to attack Southern Kaduna and other areas dominated by Christians in some Middle Belt states.

The Punch reports that CAN said it had been informed that the planned attacks were targeted at Southern Kaduna chiefdoms and towns that included Gumel, Dagwarga, Daddu, Mariri and Kagoro, as well as hotels, the National Open University of Nigeria and other soft targets, in particular.

The special assistant (Media and Communications) to the CAN president, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, in a statement called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the security agencies to prevent the alleged plot.

The statement read: “While we are prone to dismiss these planned attacks as products of figments of imagination, we are, however, constrained to call on President Muhammadu Buhari and other security agencies to be aware and take precautionary measures.

“Having witnessed unprecedented human carnage on the Plateau, we call on the President to place the security agencies on red alert in order to avoid a similar recurrence.”

“CAN is once again calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to replace all the security chiefs and the Inspector General of Police because they have overstayed their welcome.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that the CAN sent a message to President Buhari, condemning the attack in Benue state by herdsmen. The religious body charged the president and security chiefs to look into the issue and stop paying lip service.

CAN president, Rev Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, in a statement issued in Abuja by his special assistant, media and communications, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, condemned the attack claiming the country has witnessed unprecedented attacks in the past two years.

Southern Kaduna killings: part 1 - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng