Meet the FC Porto superstar who is wanted by Arsenal manager Unai Emery this summer

- Arsenal close in on signing Mexico and FC Porto midfielder Herrera this summer

-The 28-year-old has a running contract with his Portuguese club side until the summer of 2019

- He is currently in Russia with his national team as they pull through to the next round of the championship

Europa League semifinalists Arsenal are reportedly planning to sign Mexico midfielder Hector Herrera this summer.

The Gunners have already confirmed the signing of Stephan Lichtsteiner and Bernd Leno and the club's new coach Unai Emery still is still keen on fortifying his squad ahead of next season.

He took over from Arsene Wenger, who spent over two decades in charge at the Emirates Stadium this summer.

However, Portuguese news outlet Correio da Manha claims that the 46-year-old is not done doing business in the transfer market as he hopes to land Herrera, who has been impressive for his country in Russia.

The highly rated £15 million midfielder currently plays for FC Porto and he is also wanted by West Ham, Everton and Roma.

Arsenal are already looking for a replacement for Jack Wilshere - whose contract expires at the end of this month.

The Gunners are also said to be closed to signing Borussia Dortmund's Sokratis Papastathopoulos, and have fended off Manchester United to do so.

The 30-year-old is expected to move to the Emirates in a £16m deal to link up with Unai Emery as he begins a new era after succeeding Arsene Wenger.

The Greek international's father, Charalambos, insists United were also keen on his son, but Arsenal had the advantage of moving earlier.

"There was interest from United but he had to wait until July for them,” Charalambos said.

"United have a very good relationship with Dortmund, the teams were talking more closely."

NAIJ.com previously reported that Arsenal confirmed the appointment of former Paris Saint Germain coach Unai Emery as their new manager.

The 46-year-old spent three seasons with Sevilla and helped them win three consecutive Europa League titles, establishing the club as a major force in the Spanish league.

Meanwhile, the Gunners took to their official Twitter handle to confirm the appointment of their new gaffer.

