Serbia international Nemanja Matic gives Brazilian star a gift after crashing out at Russia 2018 World Cup

by 28/06/2018 07:58:00

- Matic and Fred exchanged their shirts after Serbia's clash against Brazil

- The two players are set to link up at Old Trafford next season

- Fred joined Manchester United from Shaktar Donestk earlier this summer

Nemanja Matic's Serbia may have crashed out of the 2018 World Cup, but the Manchester United star midfielder took time to link up with his Red Devils team-mate, Fred.

Paulinho and Thiago Silva scored a goal apiece to inspire Brazil to a 2-0 victory to dump Serbia out of the tournament on Wednesday night, June 27.

Despite the heartbreak, Matic showed no hard feelings after the match after he met with Brazil's Fred for a chat as the two players exchanged shirts.

READ ALSO: Jubilation at Old Trafford as top Man United midfielder agrees contract extension despite exit claims

READ ALSO: Top Argentina star ruled out for 2018/2019 Premier League season after a career-threatening knee injury

Matic played the entire 90-minutes, but fired blanks as Selecao dominated the encounter.

However, Fred is yet to feature for Brazil at the World Cup after picking an ankle knock during a training session.



The midfielder completed a £53m switch to Old Trafford earlier this summer from Ukrainian side, Shakhtar Donestk.

He is set to unite with Matic at Old Trafford when the new season kicks off.

Manager Jose Mourinho will be hoping for a fruitful combination between the players as they will provide a more freedom to Paul Pogba upfront.



Meanwhile, Serbia's exit from the World Cup will have been welcomed by Mourinho, who was quoted saying before the tournament that he wanted Serbia to exit the tournament early to give Matic a much-needed rest ahead of the pre-season.

'‘Brazil wins and I need Matic to go on a holiday, so Switzerland to finish second," Metro UK quoted the Portuguese days before World Cup started.

'‘I am sorry Nemanja, but you need a holiday," he added.



Earlier, NAIJ.com had reported how Five-time world champions Brazil qualified for the round of 16 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia after beating Serbia 2-0 in their last Group E game on Wednesday night, June 27.

Paulinho scored the first goal for Brazil in the 36th minute after a brilliant assist from Philippe Coutinho before Thiago Silva scored the winning goal in the 68th minute.

Nigeria VS Argentina. World Cup Showdown | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]





