Most expensive and cheapest countries to live in (list)

If you are thinking of leaving your country for another one, perhaps for the purpose of education, work, and so on, it is always advisable to check out relevant information about the country beforehand, for instance, the cost of living, the weather etc.

In this piece, NAIJ.com presents 10 most expensive countries to live in as well as 10 most affordable countries to live in.

The countries were assessed by MoveHub based on daily living costs, such as groceries, transport, basic utilities and restaurants.

READ ALSO: Which country is the richest in Africa?

Top 10 cheapest countries to live in

1. Pakistan (25.08)

2. Egypt (25.69)

3. Ukraine (25.98)

4. India (26.88)

5. Tunisia (27.67)

6. Kosovo (29.44)

7. Georgia (29.66)

8. Azerbaijan (30.62)

9. Bangladesh (31.99)

10. Algeria (32.13)

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Top 10 most expensive countries to live in

1. Bermuda (144.88)

2. Switzerland (131.39)

3. Iceland (123.96)

4. Norway (113.07)

5. Bahamas (100.68)

6. Luxembourg (95.56)

7. Denmark (93.03)

8. Singapore (91.04)

9. Japan (86.58)

10. Israel (86.53)

Things you should know without having lived or been abroad before - On NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng