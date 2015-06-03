Man cries out as LUTH reportedly detains mother, baby for four months over unpaid bill of N387,200

- The Lagos University Teaching Hospital has reportedly detained a woman and her newborn over unpaid N387,200

- The mother, who delivered her baby through caesarian section, was referred to the hospital from the Gbagada General Hospital

- Her husband, Mutiu Busari, said he finished all his money on the tests and drugs the hospital prescribed

A mother of a newborn and her baby have reportedly been detained for four months at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi Araba, Surulere, over unpaid medical bills.

Punch reports that the woman's husband, Mutiu Busari, said that his wife, Busayo, and their baby, Fikayo, were held back after the woman delivered the baby through caesarian section.

NAIJ.com gathers that the money owed LUTH is about N387,200. According to Mutiu, his wife went into labour on February 27, 2018, after she was referred to LUTH from the Gbagada General Hospital.

He said: “When we got to LUTH, we were told to do some tests and buy some drugs, which finished all my money. They did the CS the following day and our baby was safely delivered. My wife and baby were discharged on Saturday, March 17, and we were told to pay N61,000 for the drugs my family used from the pharmacy before they can give us the remaining bills.

“I have paid N10,000 from the money. I have no money left on me and the people I have sought help from have just been promising. Aside from the drug bills, I still owed N65,000 for the operation, N20,000 for registration, N14,200 per week for bed space and we have spent four months already.

“Nurses and guards at the hospital are always watching us. They do not allow anyone with outstanding bills to go out until the bills are settled. In fact, during my child’s christening, we begged the nurses to give us a space and we were given a room in the ward where we named the baby Fikayomi in the presence of my aunt, a pastor, my brother and his wife.

“I have gone as far as donating blood to raise N6,000 to feed them. I have also gone to construction sites to carry granite and cement to get money; it has been tough for me. I don’t know where to get the hospital bill of over N387,000 from."

Reacting to her stay at the hospital, Busayo said: “I have been here since February. Although the hospital has discharged us, we cannot go home because we have not paid our bills.”

According to the public relations officer of the hospital, Kelechi Otuneme, the hospital needs patients to replace what they had used for the benefit of others.

He said: “We are not asking for profit; we are asking you to replace the consumables we have used for you, so that another person that needs such a service can benefit from it.”

It was gathered that after the intervention of some social workers, the medical bill was reduced to N93,000. But Busayo and her baby are yet to leave the hospital.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that a woman identified as Esther Akinola, and her newborn, were stranded at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital for being unable to pay a bill of N30,200.

Esther, who gave birth through caesarean section, revealed to newsmen that she gave birth to her baby prematurely which necessitated the use of an incubator for her baby for two months.

