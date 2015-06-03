New details on the release of held result of WAEC

Read the latest information on the release of held result of WAEC. Are you still unable to get your exam results? What could be the cause of the delay? Learn new details on the release of withheld WAEC results.

According to the latest information, WAEC withheld results for thousands of students in the just completed WAEC 2018 exam results.

In connection with these actions of West African Examination Council, we want to ask when WAEC will release the result. A lot of candidates are waiting for them.

Latest information on the release of held result of WAEC

We are glad to know that concerning the withheld results, NEC will get together to solve the fate of the results. The results of candidates who were found guilty of abuse during exams will be annulled.

When can we see the latest information on the release of held result of WAEC ? As soon as the results of applicants who cheated during the exams are separated from the results of honest candidates, we can get the complete information.

The latest WAEC news concerning results withheld is that such results will be released before JAMB begins giving admission.

Watch for changes and news on the WAEC official website www.waecdirect.org.

