CJN Onnoghen reacts to incidents of police brutality and extortion of innocent Nigerians

- The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen has directed that chief magistrates should periodically inspect police stations and other detention centres

- The CJN said this in other to curb the growing level of citizen maltreatment by police and other security agencies

In other to curb the growing level of citizen maltreatment by police and other security agencies Walter Onnoghen, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, has directed that chief magistrates should periodically inspect police stations and other detention centres in their domains, The Punch reports.

NAIJ.com gathered that Awassam Bassey, the special assistant to the CJN on media, in a statement on Thursday, June 28, said this followed what Onnoghen described as the “frightening proportions” of “horrific incidents of police brutality, inordinate arrest, detention and extortion of innocent Nigerians by officers across the country” in recent time.

The CJN’s directive is said to be in a ‘Practice Direction on the Role of Magistrates in Curbing Police Brutality’ issued on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in line with the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.

READ ALSO: EFCC, ICPC have right to investigate anyone in Nigeria - Court makes declaration

An excerpt of the practice direction read: “The Chief Judge of every state of the nation, including the Federal Capital Territory, shall direct Chief Magistrates, and, where there is no Chief Magistrate within the Police Division, designate any Magistrate for that purpose, to, at least, every month, conduct an inspection of Police Stations or other places of detention within his territorial jurisdiction other than prison.

“The Chief Judge of every state of the nation, including the Federal Capital Territory, shall put in place appropriate mechanisms to ensure compliance with the above provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.”

The practice direction also quoted the CJN saying that he had received “several complaints of the horrific incidents of police brutality, inordinate arrest, detention and extortion of innocent Nigerians by officers across the country”.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile Frontline Nigerian journalist and Editor-in-Chief of NAIJ.com, Bayo Olupohunda, accused crime reporters of aiding brutality of crime suspects by the Nigerian police.

Olupohunda stated this in a tweet via his Twitter handle, @BayoOlupohunda, on Friday, May 18.

The prominent journalist stated that crime reporters aid brutality of suspects with the kind of implicating and prejudicial questions they ask crime suspects.

Lagos Police Commissioner parades suspected criminals (Nigeria News) | NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng