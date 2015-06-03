Buhari to pay condolence visit to Katsina after rainstorm killed 6, destroyed properties

- President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to visit Katsina on Friday, June 29

- The president would be visiting to condole with the victims of May 17 rainstorm

- Six people were confirmed dead while several properties were lost in the disaster

President Muhammadu Buhari will be visiting Katsina state on Friday, June 29, to commiserate and condole with victims and families of those who died and lost their properties during the recent rainstorm in the state.

The state governor, Aminu Masari, in a statement released by his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi, the president felt it was necessary to visit the people personally although the victims have already been visited by the state governor.

“President Buhari feels it is necessary for him to personally visit the affected places and meet the people, to extend his commiserations and condolences.

“The governor, therefore, requests the people to turn out en masse to welcome the President in the best tradition of Peace and Heritage for which Katsina State is famed," the statement read.

The Sun reports that the Katsina State Emergency Management Agency confirmed six people were killed and several others injured during the rainstorm in Katsina metropolis and outskirts, on May 17.

The storm which heralded the first rainfall of the year in Katsina, also destroyed a number of buildings especially at Kukah Gashua, Modoji, Shinkafi and Ambassador areas as well as at the Army Barracks on Jibia road and the Air Force Base at the Makera surbub.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that President Buhari has visited Plateau state to personally assess the security situation, condole with the victims of the recent killings, as well as reaffirm the federal government’s total commitment to peace and justice.

The president's visit came few days after suspected herdsmen killed over 200 people in the state.

