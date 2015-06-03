Manchester United ready to sign 35-year-old Stoke City star

- Stoke City goalkeeper Lee Grant has emerged as a summer target for Manchester United

- The Red Devils want the 35-year-old goalie to be a cover up for David De Gea

- His performances last season for his club impressed United handler Jose Mourinho

Premier League club Manchester United are reportedly ready to sign 35-year-old Stoke City goalkeeper Lee Grant who will be a cover up for current number one David De Gea.

Last season, the experienced goalkeeper made five appearances for Stoke City, but he was unable to save the club from keeping their Premier League status.

He played against Manchester United in the 2016-2017 season deputizing for the injured Jack Butland including a man of the match performance at Old Trafford in October 2016.

Manchester United eye move for goalkeeper Lee Grant (photo: Getty)

His superb saves at Old Trafford is said to have caught the attention of Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho who now want him at the club according to Telegraph UK.

The 35-year-old former England Under 21 goalkeeper has made more than 500 appearances at clubs including Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday and Burnley.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Grant Lee is not the only player Manchester United are planning to sign before the start of the 2018/19 Premier League season.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Earlier, NAIJ.com had reported how Manchester United tabled a £57 million bid for Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar as Jose Mourinho wants him to be in his squad next season.

But according to the report by 101 Goals, the Italian club will only allow the 23-year-old player to leave the club if they see massive sum of £70 million.

The Red Devils are looking to add another central defender this summer following the signings of Fred and Diogo Dalot to the Old Trafford club.

Fifa 2018 Most Powerful Teams: Which Teams Have A Better Chance At Winning? | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng