Rapper 03 Greedo who was given 20 years jail time proposes to his longtime girlfriend hours before going to prison (video)

Love is truly the weapon that breaks all limitations and barriers. The feeling of love is so strong it keeps people together no matter the troubles they face.

American rapper 03 Greedo who was sentenced to 20 years in prison has proposed to his longtime girlfriend at a concert on Monday, June 25. The rapper got down on one knee to pop the question hours before he went to jail.

The rapper's longtime girlfiend, Kei Bradley, said yes to the cheering sound of a crowd of fan who rejoiced with them at Belasco Theater in Los Angeles.

03 Greedo had given his final performance before heading to jail in front of a packed house. He performed his hit single If I.

Rapper Greedo proposes to his longtime girlfriend hours before going to prison Photo source: Vfiles

READ ALSO: Romantic man takes his girlfriend on a trip to Greece to propose to her (photos)

In a video captured by TMZ, the rapper was seen going down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend.

Despite being aware of how long Greedo would spend in prison, Bradley said yes to her longtime boyfriend without a second thought.

Watch video below:

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on NAIJ.com News

Greedo was charged with possession of over 400 grams of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm in 2016. The rapper reportedly pleaded guilty to both charges and he was sentenced to 20 years in jail.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the hottest gist on Naija Uncensored Facebook Group

The rapper had taken to his Twitter to apologise to his fans for letting them down. He wrote: "Sorry i let my fans down. At least we got some great music before i left yall. I wish i coulda stayed with my family but life isn't fair to some of us. Plenty music will be released while im gone. Promise me you will love me forever."

How would you react if your woman rejects your marriage proposal in public? - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng