Special moments from traditional Kamu ceremony of billionaire oil mogul Mohammed Indimi's daughters in Maiduguri (photos, videos)

NAIJ.com earlier shared pre-wedding photos of Hauwa Indimi who is set to marry, Mohammed Yar'adua in Maiduguri. Joining the ceremony is Hauwa's sister, Meram who also tying the knot with her lover on the same day.

The sisters have decided to hold a double wedding and celebrate their love with their family and friends. As the hour draws closer, the sisters began the series of ceremonies with a grand Traditional kamu on June 27 in their billionaire father's house in Maiduguri.

Kamu is a practice in the north, where family of the groom will beg for their bride to be released and negotiate bride price with the bride's family and friends. For the cultural occasion, Hauwa and Meram were undoubtedly the prettiest brides.

Flaunting their good looks, the sisters dressed in stylish, native outfits and stepped out to meet with the family of the groom after the traditional rites had been met.

READ ALSO: Catholic priest who uses rap music during mass suspended

Photos from the special ceremony has been making waves on the internet with social media users pouring out their congratulatory messages to the latest brides in town.

For the Indimi's, the Kamu ceremony is one of four events that are set to hold to complete the union between the two daughters and their men.

Here are sweet photos from the ceremony below:

READ ALSO: Nollywood actress Akilapa allegedly caught stealing again!

Congratulations to the brides!

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Top-4 Nigerian Celebrities and Politician Weddings on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng