Maradona earns N360m a day from FIFA despite unruly behaviour at the World Cup

- Argentina legend gets £10,000 a day from FIFA for the World Cup

- The 57-year-old has been involved in the controversial issues in Russia

- The icon collapsed during Argentina's win over the Super Eagles

Diego Maradona has been part of Argentina's influence as they progressed to the last 16 with his antics in Saint Petersburg in the win over Nigeria.

The legend appeared to be intoxicated and admitted to bingeing on white wine, while for a second time Maradona made an offensive gesture during matches.

At first, it was a racist gesture towards South Korea supporters, this time he aimed a single-finger gesture, seemingly at Nigerian fans after Marcos Rojo's match winner.

According to Mirror, FIFA are paying £10,000 per day for the privilege of the controversial figure to attend their games in Russia including travel, accommodation and expenses.

That is part of FIFA President Gianni Infantino's legends concept, where great players of old are in attendance to witness the current generation at the biggest football showpiece.

Maradona has certainly paid back that money in exchange for attention, perhaps not the kind that FIFA would want.

According to the Mail, Maradona is on considerably more than other legends in attendance as part of the same scheme, including Ronaldo, Carles Puyol, Iker Casillas, Xavi and Samuel Eto'o.

The 57-year-old has had free reign at every game so far, taking up the best seat in the house, puffing away on cigars, making obscene gestures, not to mention becoming so intoxicated that he needed to be carried out of his seat in the Argentina/Nigeria game.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had earlier reported that Diego Maradona collapsed when Marcos Rojo scored the winner against Nigeria.

He was treated by the medical staffs in the stadium as he boarded a flight to Moscow on Wednesday morning.

