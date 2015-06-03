In pictures: Despair as Senegal crash out of World Cup
by
Dondo Lukas
28/06/2018 13:03:00
0 comments
1 Views
Senegal came so close but in the end have been eliminated from the World Cup because they had received more yellow cards than Japan.
That means all five African teams - Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, Senegal and Nigeria - have been knocked out of the group stages.
It's the first time since 1982 that no African team has made it through to the knockout stage.
And the first time that the fair-play rule regarding yellow cards has been used in the World Cup.
Here is how Senegal's 1-0 defeat to Colombia played out.
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
Click Here to Comment on this Article