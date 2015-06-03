Half of South Asia living in vulnerable climate 'hotspots' : World Bank

Moderate hotspots are areas where projected consumption spending declines by 4-8 percent and severe ones are where the drop exceeds 8 percent.

"There seems to be some kind of correlation between climate hotspots and water stressed areas," Muthukumara Mani, a World Bank economist, said.

The World Bank's expectation of about half of India living in moderately or severely-affected areas by 2050 tallies with a federal think tank's report two weeks ago. This warned that 600 million Indians could suffer high to extreme water stress as the country faces the worst long-term water crisis in its history.

Rising temperature and changing monsoon rainfall patterns from climate change could cost India 2.8 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) and depress the living standards of one in every two Indians by 2050, the World Bank report said.

In terms of GDP per capita, it predicted changes in average weather would hit Bangladeshis living in severe hotspots the hardest among South Asians. It projected a 14.4 percent fall in income by 2050 for them. The comparative figures for Sri Lanka and India were 10.0 percent and 9.8 percent respectively under the carbon intensive scenario.