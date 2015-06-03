WATCH | Sewage and faeces: The current state of Wattville hostel

Residents of the Wattville hostel in Benoni‚ east of Johannesburg‚ are complaining about their living conditions in the hostel. Sewage and a piercing stench are a part of their daily life.

Some have lived in the hostel for as long as 15 years and claim that not much has changed since then.

In addition to the stench, sewage and rubbish, many windows are broken and replaced with either iron sheets or plastic.

“These are not conducive conditions to live in. We are forced to use these toilets even though they are full and stink. We have now resorted to collecting our rubbish because the municipality does not come and collect or clean up‚” said Siyabonga Mgaga, one of the residents.