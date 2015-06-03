Trump-Putin summit to unfold in Cold War venue Helsinki on July 16

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold their first summit on July 16 in Helsinki, a renowned venue for Cold War diplomacy, with nervous US allies in Europe and Russia sceptics looking on.

The Kremlin and the White House simultaneously announced the place and date of the summit a day after striking a deal on holding the meeting following a visit to Moscow on Wednesday by US national security adviser John Bolton.

"The two leaders will discuss relations between the United States and Russia and a range of national security issues," the White House said in a statement similar to one released by the Kremlin.

Trump will meet Putin after attending a July 11-12 summit of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) leaders and making a visit to Britain. The summit's date will give Putin a chance to attend the July 15 closing ceremony of the soccer World Cup which his country is hosting.

The two leaders have met twice before on the sidelines of international gatherings and spoken at least eight times by phone. They have also made positive comments about each other from time to time with Putin praising Trump's handling of the economy.

Their summit could irritate US allies however who want to isolate Putin, such as Britain, or countries like Ukraine who are nervous about what they see as Trump's overly friendly attitude towards the Russian leader.

It is also likely to go down badly among critics who question Trump's commitment to the Nato alliance and who have been concerned about his frictions with longtime allies such as Canada and Germany over trade.