“The ANC Gauteng Provincial Working Committee (PWC) has called on its Integrity Committee‚ which is expected to meet in July 2018‚ to speedily conclude the matter it has been dealing with involving allegations levelled against ANC chief whip in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature‚ comrade Brian Hlongwa‚ which have been in the public domain intermittently for many years. These allegations are captured in the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) report‚” said Papo.

Hlongwa and eleven other officials have been implicated in irregular expenditure at the Gauteng department of health between 2006 and 2010.

A report by the Special Investigating Unit - recently made public by civil society organisations - has revealed how Hlongwa allegedly received kickbacks‚ luxury trips and other benefits during his tenure.

The findings‚ which include recommendations to pursue criminal charges‚ were handed to former president Jacob Zuma last year but no action was taken.

“The PWC notes with concern that‚ since the SIU launched its investigation in 2010 into certain affairs at the Gauteng department of health covering the period of 2006 to 2009 when Comrade Brian was the MEC for Health‚ the matter has been a subject of enquiry by law enforcement agencies for over seven years without any conclusion.

“The ANC is of the view that the dragging on of this case for this long undermines the democratic state fight against corruption and also violates the right to speedy justice. We call on the criminal justice system to expedite the matter and bring closure on it‚” said Papo.