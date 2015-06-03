Ascertain root causes of violence, implement peace agreements and 3 other solutions to Plateau killings

- Reactions have continued to trail the recent attacks of communities in Plateau state

- The Alliance for Inclusion (AI) has added its voice against the killings

- They accused Nigerian leaders of abandoning their mandate to protect the citizenry

The Alliance for Inclusion (AI) has condemned the spate of violence across Nigeria resulting in massive killings of people.

The AI made its stance on the issue known via a statement sent to NAIJ.com and signed by its coordinating committee.

Part of the statement read: “We have watched with sadness and grave concern as Nigerians who are peace loving people are slaughter*d in their large numbers leaving the country in deep sorrow and paralysing economic activities.

“Nigerians in 2015, in their large numbers voted a government into power with high hopes and aspirations for change and transformation. Unfortunately today, Nigerians have inherited and are dealing with a restive nation where lives and properties are destroyed without notice and justification.

“We are deeply concerned that our leaders have moved from a people with a mandate to protect its citizens to passive observers even as the death tolls rise!

“We regret that these deaths take a toll on women, youth and persons with disabilities. The evidence is clear: women and girls suffer the disproportionate impact of challenges associated with violent extremism.”

Thee group then went on to make the following demands from the goverment:

1. That government and its agencies as a matter of urgency set up committee(s) to enquire and ascertain the root causes of the violence that has enveloped our nation, including detailed measures to address the structural causes of violence.

2. That government accelerate the implementation of all peace agreements signed and ratified locally and internationally as a means of countering the extreme violence currently ravaging our country;

3. That government realise the critical role women, young people and persons with disabilities can play as they are most affected during violent attacks and engage them as a matter of urgency as partners in negotiating peace processes

4. That government recognise the losses the nation has suffered including the likelihood of food shortage as a result of destruction of farmlands and commit to addressing emerging challenges that is setting the country back from the path of development. These include increasing fundamentalism, violent extremism, and increased number of displaced persons.

5. That government realise that accountability is all encompassing and includes accounting for the well-being, safety and security of its citizenry. If not, securing and protecting the rights of vulnerable groups remain a pipe dream.

Alliance for Inclusion is a newly created movement of concerned Nigerians with a mandate to facilitate the full participation and election of women, youth and persons with disabilities into all levels of political and governance decision making positions in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Governor Lalong has promised the people of Plateau state that the perpetrators of the killings will be apprehended by security agencies.

In a series of messages on his Twitter page, the governor also called on the Plateau people to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies to handle the situation.

“Operational plans are currently being put in place to secure the affected communities and fish out perpetrators of these crimes. While we pray for God’s guidance through this difficult time, we will do everything humanly possible to secure our state immediately,” the governor said.

