Breaking: World Bank approves $2.1bn loan to support FG’s economic growth plan

[Throwback Music] Bigiano – Shayo

27/06/2018 23:40:00
RIP! See Medical Doctor Who Died While Watching Nigeria’s Tension-Filled Match With Argentina (Photos)

28/06/2018 01:51:00
Nigerians Are Fools For Blaming Ighalo And Cursing The Referee Over Nigeria-Argentina Match – Online User

28/06/2018 02:10:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Airbus' oddly-shaped Beluga plane gets a makeover making it more like its animal lookalike

0out of 5

Horrified passenger glances out plane window and spots her CAT running across runway in Malaysia

0out of 5

White supremacist propaganda posted around US colleges increases by 77% over the last school year

0out of 5

New type of fossil analysis shows how some mammals evolved to have testicles inside their bodies

0out of 5

Fire inspector, 34, becomes first woman to paddleboard 90 miles from Cuba to the Florida Keys

0out of 5

Theophilus Danjuma

0out of 5
Hakeem Belo-Osagie

5out of 5
Chris Kirubi

2out of 5
Jannie Mouton

0out of 5
Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

0out of 5

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
News

Breaking: World Bank approves $2.1bn loan to support FG’s economic growth plan

28/06/2018 13:46:00

- The World Bank says its projects to support the Nigerian economy will cover areas like nutrition, access to electricity among others

- The financial institution states that it has extended its partnership strategy for Nigeria until June 30, 2019

A $2.1bn loan has been approved by the World Bank for the execution of seven projects aimed at supporting the federal government ’s economic growth plan.

The financial institution in a statement released on Thursday, June 28, stated that the seven projects cover areas like nutrition, access to electricity, states’ fiscal transparency, polio eradication, women’s economic empowerment, public finance and national statistics and reducing vulnerability to soil erosion.

Rachid Benmessaoud, World Bank country director for Nigeria, said the World Bank Group (WBG) had extended its partnership strategy for Nigeria until June 30, 2019.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan identifies human capital investment, restoring growth, and building a competitive economy as its key pillars, Rachid Benmessaoud, was quoted to have said.

READ ALSO: Stop killing our members - Miyyeti Allah tells military

“The approved projects support the implementation of the government’s growth plan.

“The World Bank Group (WBG) has extended its country partnership strategy for Nigeria until June 30, 2019. During FY2018 and FY2019, the WBG support will focus on revenue diversification and mobilization, addressing the binding constraints for attracting private financing, and improving social services delivery for building the human capital needed for inclusive economic growth, in alignment with the economic recovery and growth plan.”

The approved projects are:

State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability Project – $750 million

Fiscal Governance and Institutions Project – $125 million

Nigeria Electrification Project – $350 million

Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project – $400 million

Nigeria Electrification Project – $350 million

Accelerating Nutrition Results in Nigeria Project – $7 million

Nigeria Polio Eradication Support Project – $150 million

Nigeria for Women Project – $100 million

Meanwhilem the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday, June 25, told the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos that the former minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Jumoke Akinjide, has returned N650 million she allegedly received ahead of the 2015 election.

The Nation reports that Akinjide was arraigned along with a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader in Oyo state, chief Olarenwaju Otiti, a former senator representing Oyo central senatorial district, Ayo Adeseun and a former minister of petroleum resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, who is said to be at large.

NAIJ.com gathered that the EFCC accused them of conspiring to directly take possession of N650million, which they reasonably ought to have known was part of proceeds of an unlawful act, and without going through a financial institution.

Laolu Akande Speaks on How Presidency is Tackling Economy | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Videos

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

