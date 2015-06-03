Breaking: 20 cars go up in flame as petrol tanker falls off Otedola bridge (pictures, video)

A tanker is reportedly on fire on Otedola Bridge outward Lagos. The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and Lagos Fire Service were said to have been mobilised to the scene.

The reports was made known by the rapid Response Squad via its Twitter handle, @rrslagos767.

The RRS said its men were “on ground to manage the situation.”

READ ALSO: Berom militia responsible for Plateau killings - Miyetti-Allah alleges

The picture fire accident that has reportedly claimed over 20 vehicles and an unknown number of humans at the Otedola Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan

According to eyewitness, the fire accident that has reportedly claimed over 20 vehicles and an unknown number of humans at the Otedola Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The picture fire accident that has reportedly claimed over 20 vehicles and an unknown number of humans at the Otedola Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan

The picture fire accident that has reportedly claimed over 20 vehicles and an unknown number of humans at the Otedola Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The picture fire accident that has reportedly claimed over 20 vehicles and an unknown number of humans at the Otedola Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that fire outbreak ravaged an IDP camp in Rann Kalabalge in Borno state.

The cause of the fire incident, the extent of the damage and loss, was not known.

House on the Rock in Abuja goes up in flames - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng