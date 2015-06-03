Unknown gunmen kill ex-Akwa Ibom governorship aspirant in 2015 elections

Okon Iyanam, a former governorship aspirant in Akwa Ibom state has reportedly been shot to death by unknown gunmen on Monday June 25, at his hotel in Mowe, Ogun state.

Premium Times reports that the news was disclosed by Victor Iyanam, a former attorney general in Akwa Ibom state, and the elder brother to the late politician and businessman.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the tragic death of my brother, Okon, in the early hours of Wednesday, 27th June, 2018.

“Okon papa had just recently opened his new Heritage Hotels and Resorts in Mowe, Ogun state where he spent most of his time trying to stabilise the management and sales techniques. While a birthday party was going on in the hotel, some men, suspected to be either armed robbers or hired assassins crashed into the place at about 12.30 a.m. with sporadic gun shots.

“They asked for the owner. When he was eventually identified, he was shot at close range in the neck region. He stood no chance. He died instantly.

He was reportedly been shot to death by unknown gunmen on Monday June 25, at his hotel in Mowe. Credit: Google

“The police first responders then deposited his body in a morgue.

“I rushed to Lagos upon the information delivered to me and confirmed for myself, the level of wickedness anybody could deliver to a man whose only crime was working hard for his livelihood,” Iyanam said.

In 2015, the late politician contested for the governorship of Akwa Ibom on the ticket of the Accord Party.

It was reported that before his venture into politics, he had served as an executive director in Mike Adenuga’s Globacom Nig Ltd, Lagos.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that the Nigerian government has asked a court to order the interim forfeiture of four buildings reportedly owned by the senator representing Akwa Ibom Northeast senatorial district in Akwa Ibom state, Bassey Akpan.

