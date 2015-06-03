Miyetti-Allah reveals those allegedly responsible for Plateau killings

- The Miyetti-Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria dismisses reports that the crisis in Plateau state is exclusively caused by Fulani herdsmen

- Gidado Siddiki, the zonal chairman of the southeast chapter claims there is evidence that Berom militia molest whoever they count an enemy, Christian or Muslim

- Plateau state government asks the federal government to release N10 billion to the state

The Miyetti-Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) southeast zone has alleged that Berom militia should be held responsible for the killing of over 200 persons in Plateau state.

Gidado Siddiki, the zonal chairman of the southeast zone, in a press statement made available to journalists in Awka, the Anambra state capital, also dismissed reports that the crisis in Plateau state is exclusively caused by Fulani herdsmen and targeted at the Christian population alone, Tribune reports.

He said there was evidence that showed that Berom militia mounted roadblocks at some locations and molested whoever they counted an enemy, Christian or Muslim.

Siddiki, who commiserate with all the families that lost their love ones in the attack, said Muslim community in the trouble areas had also suffered from the crisis.

He said statistics has shown that cattle breeders in the southeast since 2016 till date had lost more than 500 persons in the Plateau, Benue and Taraba crises on their way either to the north to southeast.

Siddiki called for those responsible for the killings to be punished irrespective of their leanings, religious or tribal.

“I, therefore, wish to use this medium to call on the government and the leaders of the conflicting parties in the North Central States to thrive to provide harmonious environments for lasting peace in their domains, as violence of any shade serves nobody any good,” he said.

"I Also urged the media houses to shelve undue bias in their reportage, recognizing the right of every Nigerian, irrespective of the degree of their exposure to literacy, to be shielded from malicious damage in either the electronic or print media. Armchair journalists should please desist from sensational reportage aimed at poor presentation of any section of the country.

"As optimists, we believe that the troubles we face today would soon be history and the normalcy that ensured communality amongst Nigerians would resume its course, the statement concluded."

Meanwhile, the Plateau state government has reportedly asked the federal government to release N10 billion from the Victims Support Fund (VSF) to the state.

Yakubu Dati, commissioner for Information in the state, made the request on Wednesday, June 27, during his appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily via Skype.

The request is coming on the heels of the weekend attack on some villages in Barkin-Ladi local government area of the state, where several persons were killed by suspected herdsmen.

He explained that the fund would help the government address the issues of compensation after the deadly attack rendered many other residents homeless.

