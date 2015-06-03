Federal government sets new post-UTME screening fees

The current institution form fees 2018 start to worry students as soon as the new schooling year gets near. Let’s check out the most recent news on the post-UTME forms and their price.

Post-UTME screening prices

All the existing higher learning institutions in Nigeria conduct post-UTME exams before granting students admission into their schools. Each school charge different amount of money for this exam.

Yesterday, it became known that Mallam Adamu Adamu, the Minister of Education of Nigeria, expressed his opinion on the high cost of the screening and insisted on sanctions to be put on any tertiary education facility in the country that would set the post-UTME screening fees above N2,000.

New change of institution form price

The Minister expressed his opinion at a meeting of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board. He said that it would be fair and right if every tertiary education institution set the price for the post-UTME screening not higher than N2,000. He also added that in case any higher education facility breaks the policy, such disobedience would never be tolerated.

Besides that, the Minister has asked the JAMB to prepare the list of the institutions that have higher charges and that have already demanded these charges in spite of his announcement. It’s believed that these institutions will face disciplinary penalties.

