Buhari's re-election gets boost as southeast APC plans mega rally in Imo

[Throwback Music] Bigiano – Shayo

27/06/2018 23:40:00
RIP! See Medical Doctor Who Died While Watching Nigeria’s Tension-Filled Match With Argentina (Photos)

28/06/2018 01:51:00
Nigerians Are Fools For Blaming Ighalo And Cursing The Referee Over Nigeria-Argentina Match – Online User

28/06/2018 02:10:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Airbus' oddly-shaped Beluga plane gets a makeover making it more like its animal lookalike

Horrified passenger glances out plane window and spots her CAT running across runway in Malaysia

White supremacist propaganda posted around US colleges increases by 77% over the last school year

New type of fossil analysis shows how some mammals evolved to have testicles inside their bodies

Fire inspector, 34, becomes first woman to paddleboard 90 miles from Cuba to the Florida Keys

Theophilus Danjuma

Theophilus Danjuma

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Chris Kirubi

Chris Kirubi

Jannie Mouton

Jannie Mouton

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

News

Buhari's re-election gets boost as southeast APC plans mega rally in Imo

by 28/06/2018 13:04:00

- Southeast APC is planning a mega rally to support President Buhari's re-election in 2019

- Buhari had recently declared intention to seek second term in office during 2019 general election

- Governor Rochas Okorocha, said that the rally would be aimed at re-directing the mindset of Ndi-Igbo to join the national ideology of APC

The chairman of the progressives governors' forum, Rochas Okorocha, has said that there would be a mega rally in support of President Mohammad Buhari’s re-election by the southeast chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, July 3 in Owerri, Imo state capital.

NAIJ.com gathered that the APC in a release, said that Okorocha disclosed this while receiving hundreds of APC supporters who thronged the Government House, Owerri, to congratulate him on his successful outing at the just concluded national convention of the party in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Just in: Ex-Akwa Ibom governorship aspirant shot dead

The governor informed party faithful that the rally would be tagged: “Southeast for Buhari.”

He added that it would also be aimed at re-directing the mindset of Ndi-Igbo in the current political dispensation to join the national ideology of APC.

He said: “This very rally will have so many governors in attendance with Secretary to the Government of the Federation as a representative of the president. The idea is to promote the ideals of what President Buhari stands for, and to also ensure that Igbos are not left out again, and to rebuild all broken bridges with both the north and western part of this country and position Ndi-Igbo better.”

The governor continued, “I want to equally ensure that the new party leadership will look into the aborted congresses in the state and I can assure you that there will be fresh ocngresses as soon as possible. That will now stabilize our party and get them ready for elections. And I want to thank Imolites who have remained calm in the face of provocations and insults. The Victory is for all of us.”

He also seized the opportunity to inform that the Local Government elections schedule to take place on July 14 will go on as planned. The council election will still go on as scheduled and I hope everyone will participate and the exercise will be free and fair.

"The issue of the coalition has come to an end. The people had spoken and God has heard them. We are back from the national convention of our party with victory.”

“What is important now is that we must make all efforts to make the Party move forward both in the southeast and in Imo in particular.

This is not the time to count who is your Political enemy or not. The Party will no longer condone any act of indiscipline, stealing of result sheets and carrying of ballot boxes. APC is not known for that.”

Similarly, Governor Okorocha hinted that a peace and reconciliatory committee for APC in the southeast and Imo has been set up, explaining that the essence is to ensure that peace is returned in the Party within the southeast zone and in Imo in particular.

He said that the southeast APC peace and reconciliation committee is headed by Senator Emmanuel Agboti from Ebonyi state, while the Imo state APC peace and reconciliation committee is headed by Prince Macdonald Akano.

The committees he said are expected to ensure that warring factions within the APC in the southeast are brought together , while the Imo committee would also work to achieve the same aim.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that an All Progressive Party (APC) chieftain, Senator Abubakar Sodangi, expressed confidence that the southeast region would vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

Source: Naija.ng

