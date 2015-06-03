Daddy Freeze Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Conversion To Islam

Following the news of Kemi Olunloyo's conversion to Islam, Nigerian OAP Daddy Freeze, has come out to react to the news.

Earlier on, NAIJ.com reported the news of how Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, left her followers stunned after she revealed on social media that she was leaving Christianity for Islam.

The news which has since gone viral on the Nigerian social media platforms elicited several reactions from people, one of which is popular OAP, Daddy Freeze.

The 'Free The Sheeple' leader took to his Instagram to write,"So the ministry of salvation couldn’t save after all I have always said it... it’s better to be a true Muslim than a false Christian... As you search for God, I wish you well! ~FRZ"

READ ALSO: Nollywood actress Yetunde Akilapa reportedly caught stealing again!

READ ALSO: Young man takes his girlfriend on a trip to Greece to give her a romantic proposal

Recall a while back, NAIJ.com reported the news of how Kemi Olunloyo announced her plans to become a woman of God serving in the church of Pastor David Ibiyeomie who was the same pastor that put her in jail.

Well, it appears that didn't work out as she has now found peace in Islam.

Good for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on NAIJ.com News App

Get the hottest gist on Naija Uncensored Facebook Group

I Dumped Law Practice to Make Creams and I Don’t Regret It - Entrepreneur | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng