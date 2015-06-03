Controversy over power rotation dominates Osun governorship election debates

- The agitation by some individuals that power must shift to Osun West Senatorial District in Osun state, has been condemned

- The condemnation came from prominent elders in Ede south and north local governments

- They spoke through the chairman, Elders Forum of Ede South LGA, Honourable Deji Agboola

The elders used the opportunity to assure a frontline APC gubernatorial aspirant in the state, Gboyega Oyetola, of their uncompromising support and their people in realization of his aspiration to succeed Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola in the forthcoming September 22nd election.

“We are part of west senatorial district, but we are totally against such agitation as it is against the spirit and letter of Nigeria’s and APC constitution. It is inimical to growth and development of any society.

“What we are promoting is good governance and better life for Osun people which can be achieved by somebody who is competent and has the capacity, and Oyetola is our God sent,” Agboola said.

Oyetola, the current Chief of Staff to Aregbesola is presently on political consultation to all local government areas of the state to present his programmes and policies to all party members ahead of the scheduled July 7 APC primaries.

He was welcomed into the city centre of Ejigbo, Awo and Ede amidst pomp and pageantry, by local drummers and women singing.

At all the fora, members and leaders who spoke on behalf of all the local governments spoke about the giant strides of Aregbesola, how he has transformed the state in the area of security, education, health, agriculture, environment.

They eulogized Oyetola for the active roles he played in actualizing the six integral action plans with his supportive hands through his proficient administrative and financial prowess which makes him the engine room for the Aregbesola administration in the last 90 months.

One of the elders, Alhaji Fatai Olaleye said: “You have displayed mental and intellectual capacity in public service, humility and a courageous heart to solve all problems confronting Osun, your human management skills is legendary, and your expertise and experience is what we need to consolidate on the foundation Aregbesola has laid for our people.”

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the APC in Osun state, Honourable Akindiya Amos, who is from Olaoluwa local government area of Osun west senatorial district has condemned the agitation by some individuals from his senatorial district insisting that they must produce the next governor of the state.

Akindiya, a serving commissioner in the Osun state House of Assembly Service Commission, said the argument does not hold water as power rotation is alien to the APC constitution.

He made this assertion while fielding questions from journalists on the preparation of the APC ahead of the September 22 gubernatorial election coming up this year.

Source: Naija.ng