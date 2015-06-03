Russia 2018: Africa's only hope Senegal crash out of the World Cup

- Senegal became the first team in FIFA World Cup history to be eliminated on fair-play rule

- The Africans lost 1-0 to Colombia as they went out of the tournament on yellow cards

- Senegal had six yellow cards at the tournament while Japan had four yellow cards as both nations shared the same goal difference and points

Senegal have crashed out of the World Cup after suffering a 1-0 defeat against Colombia in Group H.

Barcelona's Yerry Mina's goal in the 74th minute was the difference as the South American finished top of the group.

Mina rose highest in the box to power home his header pass Ndiaye in goal for Senegal. It was his second goal of the tournament.

However, it was Senegal that had the first chance of the game as Sadio Mane went down the box in the 16th minute after a challenge from Davidson Sanchez and the referee wasted no time in pointing to the penalty spot.

But the decision was overturned after VAR showed Sanchez won the ball in the box.

Another key moment in the first half of the game was the exit of Colombia star man James Rodriguez who was taken out after picking up a knock.

With little chances created in the game, Colombia broke the deadlock in the 74th minute as Mina found space in the area and manages to rise and head the ball at goal. Ndiaye tried to beat it away but can't stop it as Colombia took the lead.

Senegal threw everything at their opponent but could not get the much needed equalizer to propel them into the round of 16 as they crashed of the tournament.

Senegal finished the group in third with four points same as Japan as they shared the same goal difference. But the Africans went out on fair play rules as they have received more yellow cards than Japan in the tournament.

The Africans had six yellow cards at the tournament while Japan had four yellow cards.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com also reported that Japan lost 1-0 against Poland in the other game.

Jan Bednarek’s 59th minute goal was all that Poland needed to overcome Japan 1-0 in one of Group H.

