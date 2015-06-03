Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney joins top MLS side DC United

- England all time top scorer Wayne Rooney has joined Major League Soccer side DC United

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has joined Major League soccer side DC United.

The 32-year-old spent just one season at Everton after joining them in the summer of 2017 from United - scoring 10 goals in 31 appearances for his boyhood club.

Before returning to the Goodison Park - where he started his career, he spent 13 years at Old Trafford, where he scored 183 goals in 393 matches.

He has however been a long time target of the MLS club, who have been tracking him since he left the Red Devils last year.

Rooney became all-time highest goal scorer for England and United while at the club, with five Premier League titles and a Champions League among other trophies to his credit.

Rooney spoke of an exciting new challenge upon his return to Everton, but is now set to leave halfway through a two-year deal.

Newly-appointed manager Marco Silva and director of football Marcel Brands said earlier this month that they would not stand in his way if he wanted to head to DC United.

"Before I arrived it was something that had already started," Silva said at his unveiling earlier this month.

"It is something we expect, in the next few days, we will talk with Wayne Rooney (about) because he is a club legend and we need to understand everything.

"The door is open every time for him. We will talk with him but it is Wayne's decision."

Brands added: "There is a possibility he could leave. He is talking with Washington, it is not a secret.

"Of course we will talk with him and, if this is a move he wants to make and is the next step in his career, then I can only hope he will return when he is finished there because I think he still is a legend in this club.

"I always hoped to do that at (former club) PSV and I hope to do that here, to use the legends at the club."

DC United are about to move into their new Audi Field home, which opens against New England Revolution on July 14.

Rooney will not be able to play for the MLS side until the secondary transfer window opens on July 10.

Meanwhile, Everton have confirmed the departure of the attacker on their official twitter handle, wishing him luck in his future endeavour.

