Arsenal set to announce the signing of highly-rated Bundesliga defender

Arsenal are close to signing Borussia Dortmund defender, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, after agreeing a fee of €20m (£17.6m) for the Greece defender.

The Greece international was identified as Unai Emery’s prime transfer targets after the Spaniard took over from Arsène Wenger.

Negotiations with Dortmund have continued for several weeks, with the 30-year-old now expected to complete his move to the Emirates.

Papastathopoulos will become Emery’s third signing after the purchase of the German goalkeeper Bernd Leno for £19m and Switzerland captain, Stephan Lichtsteiner on a free transfer from Juventus.

He made 28 Bundesliga appearances last season with the Yellow Canneries having established himself as a regular in Dortmund’s defence since joining from Werder Bremen in 2013.

His father claimed he had rejected a late enquiry from Premier League rivals Manchester United.

“There was interest from United but he would have to wait for July, even if the two clubs [United and Borussia Dortmund] have excellent relations,” Charalambos Papastathopoulos said. “He chose to go to Arsenal instead.”

Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc confirmed that a deal was close and it is understood Papastathopoulos is expected to undergo medicals in the coming days.

Also, Uruguay midfielder, Lucas Torreira, will also have a medical at Arsenal as he nears the completion of a £25m move to the west London club.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had earlier reported Unai Emery became Arsene Wenger's successor after 22 years in charge.

The former Paris Saint-Germain manager joined the Premier League club after a two-year spell in the French Ligue 1.

