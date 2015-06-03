Hero policeman Abba Kyari denies arresting Plateau killing suspects

- Photos of arrests made by Abba Kyari and his team in respect to Plateau killings circulating online has been denied

- Kyari who denied the photos in a statement issued on Facebook said the suspects on parade were arrested in Benue state two months ago

- However, he promised that the police will soon intimate the public on the successes recorded in Plateau state

Abba Kyari, celebrated police officer responsible for numerous policing breakthroughs in Nigeria has denied photos and news circulating online in which his crack team was reported to have arrested some of the suspects responsible for the Plateau killings.

The police officer disclosed that the said photos were not recent and not related to the killings in Plateau state.

Kyari disclosed further that the suspect paraded in the said photos were arrested in Benue state two months ago.

He, however, promised that soon, the force will intimate the public on the successes recorded in Plateau state.

"Friends: My attention has been drawn to several pictures of suspects arrested with Ak47 rifles with attached false write up that we arrested them in Plateau state.

"Please disregard the false news going around. We arrested those suspects in Benue state about 2 months ago and recovered the Rifles. It has nothing to do with Plateau state.

"Progress is being made in the operations in Plateau state as IGP has deployed all the special units of the Nigeria police and very soon the Force Public Relations officer (FPRO) will make public what was achieved.

"Our hearts are with the families that lost their loved ones and may their souls rest in perfect peace. We would not relent until all perpetrators are brought to justice by GOD’s grace," his statement on Facebbok read in full.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that Tthe Special Military Task Force, “Operation Save Haven’’ on Wednesday, June 27, paraded three suspects in connection with the latest killings in Plateau state that sparked national outrage.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the three men were said to have been captured at Gashish District in the Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau.

