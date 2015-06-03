JAMB launches new mobile application

Nigerian students, rejoice! You can finally check JAMB admission status from your phone via an app! Check out this article to learn more about the newest JAMB mobile app and its functions.

When was JAMB app introduced?

Just a few days ago, on June 26, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board held their 2018 policy meeting at Bola Babalakin auditorium, Gbongan, Osun State. Among many different subjects that were raised at the meeting, Ishaq Oloyede, Registrar of JAMB, announced that they were implementing a brand new mobile JAMB app, as reported by DailyPost.

What is important to note, however, is that even though the app was unveiled at the meeting and the participants could even see a hands-on demonstration of how it works, it does not seem to be available to the public yet.

What we know about the new JAMB mobile app

READ ALSO: How much is JAMB form 2018-2019?

The new app, which is sometimes confusingly regarded as both JAMBMOBILE and CAPSMOBILE should allow you to:

Accept/reject admission

Accept/reject market place offers

Check your admission status

Check your matriculation status

This is a really great tool for JAMB checking result has never been so easy. You just need to download the app, log in using your credentials and get the access to all available information concerning JAMB examinations and admission.

Now, after a quick search on Google Play Store, we came out empty handed, as there is no JAMBMOBILE or CAPSMOBILE anywhere to be found. Even though it was supposedly launched at the policy meeting, it does not seem to be operational yet.

That said, as soon as there are any new developments on this topic, we will make sure to let you know. Until then, hang tight and use other channels (such as the CAPS website) to get access to all the necessary information.

You can also follow JAMB on Twitter (@JAMBHQ) or visit their website (jamb.gov.ng) to get more information.

READ ALSO: How to print original JAMB result slip

Source: Naija.ng