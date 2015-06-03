Chelsea overtake Liverpool and Real Madrid with £62m bid for Brazil's top player

Chelsea are favourites to sign Roma keeper Alisson after holding talks with the Serie A outfit

The Blues' have now overtaken Liverpool and Real Madrid in the race for the Brazilian

The Stamford Bridge outfit are willing to offer close to Roma's £62m estimation

Premier League side, Chelsea have moved ahead of the duo of Liverpool and Real Madrid in a bid to bring Roma’s shot-stopper, Alisson to Stamford Bridge, reports suggest.

The Blues’ are set to table £62million offer that is close to what eggheads of the Serie A outfit are demanding after holding talks this week.

According to a UK Daily Mail report, citing sources at Spain’s Marca, hinted that last season’s Champions League finalists’ Real Madrid and Liverpool look likely to miss out of the Selecao shot-stopper, having seen offers snubbed by the Serie A side.

The report further revealed that the Los Blancos offered £35m early June, but was not considered by Roma eggheads.

Interestingly, the Reds’ alongside the Galaticos are eager to have the Brazilian international in their squad for 2018/19 campaign but are not willing to splash the cash

Liverpool and the La Liga giants have made Alisson their No 1 target this summer, but are reluctant to splash out on him.

The shot-stopper is currently on international duty with the Selecao at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia; but is reportedly ready to make the move to the English topflight this summer

Initially, the shot-stopper wanted a switch to the Santiago Benerbeu but it now likely that the-25-year-old will be heading to Stamford Bridge

The Blues’ are struggling to get some transfers sorted out before the conclusion of the 2018 World Cup in Russia as the Premier League campaigners commence impending Maurizio Sarri’s era at Stamford Bridge.

The Italian, who is expected to be unveiled as Chelsea’s new manager in few days’ time, has already penciled new targets from the Italian topflight.

The Stamford Bridge outfit, have reportedly tabled a £35m offer for Juventus defender Daniele Rugani as well as Roma's Kostas Manolas this week.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously had reported that Jose Mourinho is preparing a £60m bid for Brazil’s Willian as the former Chelsea boss seeks a reunion with his former player, reports suggest.

The Red Devils’ Portuguese manager signed the 29-year-old Brazil international from Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013, while at Stamford Bridge, but is now eager to take the highly-rated midfielder to Old Trafford.

Source: Naija.ng