Attack on villages: It is unfortunate CAN allowed its protest to be hijacked - Governor Lalong

- Governor Simon Bako Lalong accuses CAN and its affiliate body of allowing their protest hijacked by hoodlums

- Lalong says it is unfortunate that CAN is behind a protest at a time people are seeking solutions to the crisis in Plateau

- He lamented that the protesters refused to listen to voices of reason

Governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau, on Thursday, June 28, descended on the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) as he condemned the protest organized by some group of people over the recent attacks in the state.

A statement by the director, press and public affairs to the governor, Samuel, Emmanuel Nanle, said that it was regrettable that the conveners of the protest under the joint auspices of CAN, northern zone of Plateau; the Youth Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) in the state and Bazata Gospel Team allowed it to be hijacked by hoodlums.

According to Lalong, the hoodlums took advantage of the procession led by the organizations to destroy government’s properties, vehicles of civil servants and visitors to the Government House.

Daily Trust reports that the governor noted that the protest represents one of the saddest commentaries in the state’s collective resolve to stand as a people united against evil.

Lalong said the church, as a moral rectitude, should not have been associated in any way with group of persons who would contemplate violence as a show of discontent especially in this period that all Godly and peace loving citizens are sharing in the grief of the bereaved.

“What is more worrisome about the protest is that protesters weren’t willing to listen to the voice of reason in allowing the governor attend to visiting Senate president, Senator Bukola Saraki and the former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, who were on a condolence visit to the state ahead of his addressing them," he said.

The governor stated that as the government mourns the loss of innocent lives, his administration would not rest on its oath in fishing out the perpetrators.

“We wouldn’t fold our hands and watch disgruntled citizens throw the state into a state of anarchy and chaos under the guise of mourning,” he said.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, expressed his condolence over the renewed killing in Jos, saying the government must find the root cause of the problem in order to provide solution.

The former president spoke when he visited the state on Wednesday, June 27. Obasanjo called on the government to deal with the perpetrators so the people will get reprieve.

